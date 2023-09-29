CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University renamed its technology center, the Marmaduke Internet Innovation Center on Friday.

For over two decades, the technology center has been known as the Hastings Electronic Learning Center, after the entertainment store enterprise founded by Sam Marmaduke, according to officials.

“This is a remarkable facility here on the campus and it has been for 25 years,” said WT President Walter Wendler. “That came from the Marmaduke family from Hastings, their commitment to technology, and we are really, we’re proud of it. We’re pleased of it and this in some ways, anneals, that vision that they had, because here it is, and it’s still vibrant.”

According to WT officials, the center houses 350 computers, five computer classrooms, two compressed video classrooms, instructional support areas, and more. The center also offers courses on computer information systems, art, music and science.

“I like all the labs because I know when I was a student that going to the labs really made a difference for me,” said WT Donor John Marmaduke. “I learned things I never could have learned on my own. They have assistants here to help. But I just liked the fact that it’s right here in the center of campus. You can’t miss it. If you’re a student.”

Wendler shared it’s important the university continues to have innovative technology to remain a competitive university and enhance the student experience.

“We are working diligently to stay abreast of it and there’s a lot of competition,” said Wendler. “Russell Long’s vision about this back in the 90s was powerful, and there weren’t a lot of competitors. Now, there’s not a single university that doesn’t do some form of digitally supported instruction, either on campus or off campus or both. I believe each form of instruction improves the other and what that does is create a better learning experience for students.”