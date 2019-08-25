WT students prepare meals in third Maroon Hearts project to benefit families in need

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-More than 500 West Texas A&M University students are helping to fight hunger in our area.

The third Maroon Hearts Project was held at WT, where students packed meals for the High Plains Food Bank to distribute this week.

The event will help provide 50,000 meals to families in need.

“It makes a huge impact on over 8,000 households who we serve in the 29 counties of the Texas panhandle,” Zack Wilson, Executive Director of High Plains Food Bank, explained.

Currently, one in seven people on the high plains are struggling to put food on the table. One in five of those happen to be children.

“We’re very glad to see not only students giving back and students contributing towards their future but also making an immediate impact,” Wilson stated.

Students like Aurora Garcia stepped up to help fight hunger.

“I feel great to know that I’m part of something big and that our work is going to be seen in the community,” Aurora Garcia, a Freshman at WT said.

Experts from The Outreach Program lent their expertise in putting on the event in a sterile and safe way.

Gloves, aprons, and hairnets were provided to make sure the food was kept clean for those receiving it.

“The Outreach Program provides all of the food, all of the equipment, and all of the know-how to make this event happen,” Isaac McNary, Project Manager for The Outreach Program, said.

WT provides the space, volunteers and the funding for the event.

Together the collaboration is helping both adults an children. For some students like Soriaa Chavez, projects like this hit home.

“I was one of those kids that my parents left me when I was barely a junior in highschool. I didn’t have a job, living on my own,” Chavez stated.

Today, the change is being made and though it may not solve hunger, students say it does help.

“Food is food, as long as you’re able to eat that’s all that matters,” Chavez sais.

The food packed will be handed out this week to families in need.

The meals were meant to have a longer shelf life, and have vitamins and protein for those receiving it.

The High Plains Food Bank said they are always in need of food and donors.