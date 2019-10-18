WT student arrested after incident at campus residential hall

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT Police are reporting a crime occurred in a campus residential hall Thursday night.

Officials say at 8 p.m. University Police were dispatched after a suspect entered the victim’s room and the victim pepper sprayed the suspect after the suspect wouldn’t leave.

The UPD officers found the suspect in the hall lobby. He is currently a WTAMU student.

He was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation and taken to the Randall County Jail. The suspect was trespassed from the residential hall, will face criminal charges, and be subject to violating the WTAMU Code of Student Life.