WT sends Buff Alert to students, staff regarding COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University sent a Buff Alert Emergency Notification to students and staff today regarding COVID-19.

The message reads:

As expected with our return to campus operations and activities on or about the WTAMU campus, there has been an increase of reported COVID-19 cases. In particular, 46% of the WT cases reported have occurred in the past two weeks.

The Canyon-Amarillo area is operating at a Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Red Amarillo Public Health Level Red which indicates a sustained increase or widespread transmission in active COVID-19 cases and stressed local hospital capacity in the Amarillo Area. The University requests that we all continue to do our part for the health and safety of ourselves and those around us. The campus has been responsive and is responsibly following required steps to continue operations and protect the health and safety of our campus and community at large.

As a reminder, if you experience symptoms of or test positive for COVID-19, refer to the Employee Guide for COVID-19 Positive Tests and Symptoms or the Student Guide for COVID-19 Positive Tests and Symptoms. To report COVID-19 cases among WT students, faculty, or staff, potential exposure, or inquire about issues related to COVID-19 on WT’s campus, please send an email to COVID19@wtamu.edu. For more information visit the WTAMU COVID-19 Information page at www.wtamu.edu/COVID. Recent trends and long term data of WTAMU COVID-19 cases are provided on this page.