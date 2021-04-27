WT ranks 12th on Fortune’s Best Programs list

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M is celebrating a prestigious honor as they have ranked 12th on Fortune’s Best Programs list of 2021, according to a release from WTs Communications Department.

According to the university, this is Fortune’s first ranking list of online MBAs with more than 100 programs being surveyed across the country.

“One of the best things about the Fortune ranking is that so much of the score is based on the institution’s brand and success of our students,” said Dr. Robert Allen King, director of graduate business programs. “Seeing the Engler College of Business name in the same arena as so many other well-known academic institutions shows how many people recognize the value of our program.”

According to WT, the final ranking was based on four components:

Power score based on a questionnaire sent to schools.

The Fortune 1000 score which counts the number of MBA alumni who are executives at Fortune 1000 companies.

Brand score which measure the strength of the programs brand.

Prestige score which measures reputation.

Fortune’s Lance Lambert, explained in an announcement the importance of these programs.

“While the end of the pandemic will bring back the classroom for some students, other MBA seekers don’t want to go back,” said Lambert. “Through our conversations and surveys of prospective students and current business leaders, Fortune believes online MBA education is only going to get bigger. That’s why we built our first-ever ranking of the nation’s Best Online MBAs.”

WT ranked 12th among other universities including:

University of North Carolina

Chapel Hill

Carnegie Mellon University

Syracuse University

Rice University

George Washington University

University of Delaware

Hofstra University

The release said that WT’s online MBA program recently ranked 5th in Texas and 67th in America while its veterans program ranked 3rd in Texas and 49th in the country, according to U.S. News and World Reports 2021 rankings.

The department said that WT’s Graduate School enrollment rose 5% while their overall enrollment grew 14%.