AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division announced via court documents Friday that the jury trial of Richard Kazmaier, an associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University and a Canyon resident, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, March 28 in Amarillo Federal Court.

This comes after Kazmaier pled not guilty to charges in relation to importing various wildlife items between March 2017 and Feb. 2020. This includes two counts of violating the endangered species act as well as one charge of smuggling goods into the United States.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Kazmaier allegedly imported various animal skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts. Kazmaier faces a maximum of 21 years in federal prison and a $350,000 fine if convicted for all three charges.

According to court documents, Kazmaier waived his right to appear at his arraignment, which automatically puts a ‘not guilty’ plea into the system in relation to the three counts.

Kazmaier was released on a personal recognizance bond, with officials limiting his travel to the state of Texas, as well as requiring him to surrender his passport and not possess a firearm, destructive device or other weapons.

