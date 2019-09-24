WT Presents Entrepreneur to Keynote for Diversity Week

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The West Texas A&M University Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) will host Mallory Whitfield at 6 p.m. Sept. Mallory Whitfield keynotes Diversity Week.24 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, Legacy Hall. The speech is free and open to the public.

Whitfield’s speech, “Towards Together for a Kinder & Inclusive World,” will serve as the keynote address for WT’s Diversity Week.

“Whitfield presents diversity in a fun, catchy and engaging way to keep students interested,” Angela Allen, director of the Office for Diversity and Inclusion, said. “She also puts in extra effort to make sure our students learn about diversity in a way in which they can benefit and learn.”

Whitfield has decades of experience as a performer and has worked in digital communication and as an entrepreneur for 15 years.

“Mallory’s non-traditional approach will definitely appeal to our Generation Z students,” Allen said. “They will see her as distinguished by her experiences and entrepreneurship.”