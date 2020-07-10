WT Named One of 10 Best Online Nursing Schools

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s online bachelor of nursing program was recently named one of the 10 best in the country.

Online-Bachelor-Degrees.com, a national school ranking website, examines degree program requirements, online school requirements and supplementary services like career counseling and online resources in determining its rankings. Information is gathered from impartial sources like NCES.gov’s College Navigator website and other publicly available rankings, as well as each school’s own website.

“We are grateful that our online BSN program has been recognized nationally for qualities that we know are vitally important to students,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “As the current climate makes clear, nurses are invaluable and essential, and we are ready to meet the regional demand for healthcare workers with our online BSN degree and other educational programs.”

In its ranking, WT was cited for the speed in which the program can be completed (within one or two years, with appropriate credits), for its clinical requirements, and for potential rebates offered to graduating students.

Other schools cited in the list include University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee, Penn State University World Campus, University of Florida, Indiana State University and more.

The list “is an excellent resource for distance education students because it highlights the ten best and most highly respected undergraduate nursing programs in the country,” said OBD’s Rowan Jones.

WT’s online nursing programs, which also include an RN-to-BSN program, have received multiple accolades since 2014, including recognition by U.S. News and World Report, CollegeChoice.net, RegisteredNursing.org and more.