WT Mural Squad looking for Texas Panhandle “Mount Rushmore”

The WT Mural Squad is local group that has painted murals across the Texas Panhandle.

The group wants to know “Who should be included on Canyon’s newest mural? The four most popular choices will be included in a mural representing the history of Canyon and the Panhandle.”

The group so far has the following choices:

Georgia O’Keeffe – artist

Quanah Parker – Native American leader

Charles Goodnight – panhandle’s first cattle rancher

Matthew ‘Bone’ Hooks – African-American bronc rider, horse wrangler, and civic leader

Margaret Pease Harper – founder of TEXAS! Outdoor musical

Terry Funk – professional wrestler

Harold Dow Bugbee – artist and PPHM curator

Casimero Romero – pioneer sheep herder

Grady Hazlewood – Texas State Senator

Mark Lair – Bridge champion and Bridge League Hall of Fame inductee

If you disagree with the list you can add to is as well.

The group will announce the four winners Saturday.

The WT Mural Squad was founded in 2014 and asked to paint a mural on the La Rita Theater in Dalhart, Tx. Since then, they have painted over 15 murals.

