AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA CareXpress is urging everyone to get a flu shot if they haven't yet. They say they are seeing a spike in flu cases across Amarillo and Canyon.

BSA CareXpress said they saw one to two flu cases a week back in September. Now, they are seeing four or five people test positive for the flu each day, and they expect those numbers to double in the coming weeks.