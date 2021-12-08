WT Meat Judging Team finds success at recent competitions

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s meat judging team has recently shown success, placing in the top three in an international competition.

According to a news release from the university, the team finished third at the international meat judging competition last month in Dakota City, Nebraska. The team placed in the top four in each category. Throughout the season, the team competed in eight contests while traveling to 13 states.

Other accolades recently collected by the team include two of the team’s members finishing the season on the All-American Meat Judges second team, a first in the university’s history, according to the release. These students include Will Boyd, a senior animal science major from Joshua, and Jenna Mayer, a senior animal science major from Bushland.

“This is easily the most successful WT meat judging team in history,” Loni Lucherk, an assistant professor of animal science and coach of the student team, said in the release. “What’s really unexpected is that only four of the 10 students had ever competed in meat judging before this year.”

While meat judging members evaluate beef, pork and lamb carcasses and cuts for quality, trimness and muscling, Lucherk said in the release that the competition teaches the students a lot more than just meat or the overall industry.

“Being a part of a judging team teaches the students how to work hard for something bigger than themselves, work with others that may not be like them, decision-making, how to defend their decision, and so much more,” she said in the release.