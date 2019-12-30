WT issues statement on the passing of football player

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University has released a statement regarding the passing of Buff’s football player, Aydin Hoffman.

The statement reads:

The West Texas A&M University Athletic Department is saddened by the passing of current Buffs’ football player Aydin Hoffman.

Hoffman, 19, was a native of San Antonio and spent the 2019 season as a redshirt. He graduated from Madison High School in 2018 where he was an all-district wide receiver and tight end while leading the Mavericks to a district championship.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Aydin Hoffman during this tragic time,” head football coach Hunter Hughes. “Aydin was a leader on and off the field and was loved and respected by his teammates.”

Tyson Jex |Director of Athletic Communications & Broadcasting