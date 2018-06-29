WT is Celebrating Marjorie Urban All-Steinway School Designation Tonight Video

AMARILLO - PRESS RELEASE

The School of Music at West Texas A&M University will celebrate the dedication of its Marjorie Urban All-Steinway School Designation with a special reception, dinner, and concert featuring pianist Arlington Jones Friday, June 29 on campus.



The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a dedication reception honoring naming donors Dr. Steve and Joan Urban and other lead donors along with the unveiling of the Steinway Wall of Honor in the Grand Lobby of the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. Immediately after, dinner will be served in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, Legacy Hall, followed by a performance by Jones, a Steinway Artist, and internationally-celebrated jazz pianist.



The School of Music earned the prestigious designation of an All-Steinway School from

Steinway and Sons on June 29, 2016, following the acquisition of 48 new Steinway pianos. That gave the University a total of 84 instruments and marked WTAMU as the school with the second largest inventory of Steinway pianos in Texas. Steinway pianos are considered the best in the world and earning the All-Steinway designation places the WTAMU School of Music in an elite circle of institutions. Now, exactly two years to the day later, the University celebrates the naming of its Steinway program and the continuation of a fund-raising campaign to support the future of the Marjorie Urban All-Steinway School Designation.



Tickets for the evening include the reception, dinner, and concert and are priced at $75 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 806-651-2840. Payment by credit card can be made by calling Karen Friemel at 806-651-2070 or online at: bit.ly/the-arts-WTAMU.