WT hosting hearing and speech summer camp

The speech and hearing clinic at WTAMU is excited to offer the 6th annual summer therapy camps for children ages 3-10 with speech sound disorders, language disorders, fluency disorders (all ages) And other disorders related to communication.

The intensive 2-week camps are designed to boost children’s speech and language skills during the summer months when most educational programs are closed.­ instead of losing valuable instructional time in the summer, children enrolled in camp make impressive gains in speech, language, and pre-academic skills.

Children who stutter have been known to benefit from intensive therapy programs.­ Our fluency camp is designed to decrease the frequency of stuttering, provide support from group therapy sessions, meet other children who stutter, improve confidence, develop better ways to cope with stuttering, and learn how to deal with bullying-while having fun in the process.

The staff includes graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the communication disorders program and experienced and certified speech-language pathologists who are faculty members in the wtamu communication disorders program.

Blazing buffs- ages 3-5

Designed for young children to build their speech and language skills

Allows children to work, play, and talk together

Thundering buffs- ages 6-8

Boosts speech and language skills

Boosts social skills- effective communication with others

Boosts literacy skills- story retelling, vocabulary building, phonological awareness

Big buffs- ages 9-10

Boosts speech and language skills

Boosts social skills- effective communication with others

Boosts literacy skills- story retelling, vocabulary building, phonological awareness

Rolling buffs- all ages (all ages)

Focuses on fluent speech for children who stutter

Time, place, tuition, and sessions at buff summer speech camps

Time: Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.M.- noon

Place: Amarillo Center; WTAMU speech and hearing clinic, 720 S. Tyler, suite 120

Sessions:

Session 1: June 10 – June 20, 2019 ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­

­ tuition:­ $95

Session 2: July 8 – July 18, 2019 ­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­ ­­

Tuition: ­$95

Session 3: July 22 – August 1, 2019

Tuition:­ $95