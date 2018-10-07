Skip to content
KAMR
Amarillo
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Politics Today
National
Your Local Election HQ
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Politics
Good News
Entertainment
Weird News
Viral Videos
For Your Health
Product Recalls
Top Stories
Sod Poodles win series in Springfield
Top Stories
High Plains dairy facing animal cruelty allegations
“Baby Shark” items for sale at Walmart to celebrate shark week
Orangetheory Fitness hosting special classes for March of Dimes
TAC Air moves forward with plan to rebuild terminal
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
Heat Health: Doctors Warn About Dangers Of Rising Temperatures
Top Stories
Storm Trauma: New Disasters Trigger Old Memories
Sports
Local Sports
Sod Poodles
Buff Nation
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
Gold rush: Dressel wins 3 titles in 1 night at swim worlds
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Home run streaks, Bochy’s goodbye in San Diego
Top Stories
AP Exclusive: Stewart hopes to be ready to play in February
Sandoval homers in 11th to lift Giants to 2-1 win vs Padres
Goldschmidt homers again as Cardinals beat Astros 5-3
Sod Poodles win series in Springfield
Studio 4
Studio 4
Recipes
Bands
Top Stories
Hottest Technology Startups
Top Stories
FC Amarillo Bombers Championship Game this Saturday
Top Stories
Chill Out with the Animals
Innovations in Electric Mobility
Protect Your Personal Info While Traveling
Summer BBQ Tips
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Sod Poodles Tickets Giveaway
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Bring back KAMR
Search
Search
Search
WT Football Wins Final Homecoming at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium
News
by:
Zach Martin
Posted:
Oct 6, 2018 / 10:00 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2019 / 11:59 PM CDT
Watch the video above to see our coverage from this year’s homecoming game.
Weather
Staying ahead of the weather this weekend…
More Forecast
Don't Miss
VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition
Bison charges 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone
Child rescued from sewer drain
US flag mowed into lawn to honor fallen soldier
Teen catches toddler who falls off a building
Home security footage captures creepy Harry Potter character
Top warning signs you’re at a bad restaurant