AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University, along with Center City of Amarillo, hosted a ceremony Tuesday, celebrating recent grants given to the university by Center City which will help complete a parking lot on the university’s Amarillo campus.

According to a news release from West Texas A&M University, Center City awarded the university a total of $89,500 in grants, some of which will help complete a parking lot adjacent to the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center, located in downtown Amarillo. Around 400 students and 60 faculty and staff call the center home, which includes classes in nursing, education, communication disorders, counseling, psychology and social work.

“Some may not think a parking lot is much of a gift to celebrate,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in prepared comments. “Those are people who have not spent much time on a university campus. With sincere gratitude, I am thankful for the Center City Board of Directors for their devotion to the revitalization and improvement of downtown Amarillo.”

This comes as Center City has previously given grants to the university to help complete improvements to the university’s Amarillo center. According to the release, the total budget for the renovations to the parking lot was $1.5 million, including water and sewer improvements, storm drainage, paving and right-of-way landscaping, sidewalks, streetscapes and lighting.

“Our strategic plan is to make downtown a place to live, work, play, learn and worship. WT’s Harrington Academic Hall is a major part of achieving that goal,” Beth Duke, the executive director of Center City, said in the release. “WT has done a beautiful job in repurposing a former department store and office building into a prestigious downtown university center. This gift represents an exciting new chapter for WT and for downtown Amarillo.”