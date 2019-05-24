Wright Elementary families in Perryton warned after employee tests positive for Whooping Cough Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Perryton ISD has warned families with students at Wright Elementary of a staff member diagnosed with Pertussis (Whooping Cough).

Pertussis is a serious, communicable illness.

The Health Department confirmed that the risk to students is minimal as the staff member did not have sufficient contact with the students to transmit the illness.

However, out of an abundance of caution, PISD is choosing to send out the notification letter and an information sheet, so that parents are aware of what to look for.

According to PISD Superintendent Dr. Tim Little,“The health department and our school nurses have confirmed that all of our students at Wright have been vaccinated. While the risk is minimal, we feel that is always best to keep our parents informed.”

Anyone with further questions or concerns should contact PISD Directly at (806)435-5478