Wreck due to racing on I-40 leaves one person in critical condition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man is left with life-threatening injuries after a wreck on I-40 on February 1, 2020.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 12:13 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of West I-40. Officers were told the two vehicles involved had been racing.

Both vehicles lost control, and a red 2004 Chevy Truck driven a 19-year-old man, spun out, left the highway, struck several trees, and caught fire.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other car involved, a red sedan, also lost control and left the highway. This driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

APD reports alcohol, no seat belt and speed are all factors in this collision. The Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating this incident.

APD also wants to remind the public that not only is racing on our city streets and highways unsafe, but it is also against the law.

This incident also brings up concern for underage drinking. APD said there is never a good reason to risk your life or the life of someone else by driving while intoxicated.