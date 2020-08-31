World’s most expensive sheep sold in Scotland

A Texel Sheep breaks a record, selling for nearly $500,000 at auction.

(FOX NEWS) — Nobody’s pulling the wool over this buyer’s eyes in Scotland when a sheep goes for a world-record price.

A Texel male ram lamb named “Double Diamond” fetches an astounding $490,000 price at an auction.

A bidding war ensuing for the right to claim him and a group of three farmers with the winning bid.

“Double diamond” was bred via artificial insemination using a champion ram valued at more than $86,000 and an ewe valued at more than $46,000.

Texel sheep originated from Texel island, off the coast of the Netherlands, and are known for breeding quality, meat and quality wool.

The buyers plan to use “Double diamond” for breeding.

The previous record for a sheep at auction was $300,000.

