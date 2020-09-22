BREAKING: Explosion in Lebanon

by: , Associated Press

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) – An explosion has taken place, shaking a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon.

The cause is not yet clear.

This story will be updated as information is released.

