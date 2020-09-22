BREAKING: Explosion in Lebanon

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat complained about countries using sanctions and meddling in the domestic affairs of other nations, saying in a video message to U.N. dignitaries that such penalties hamper an effective worldwide response to issues like the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, military conflicts and international terrorism.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking ahead of a scheduled address to the U.N. General Assembly later Tuesday by President Vladimir Putin, said the attempts by some countries to “meddle in the domestic affairs of other states" and their use of unilateral sanctions interfere with addressing “challenging threats the world is facing today.”