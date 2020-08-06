Woman plays piano as crews clean up in Beirut

(FOX NEWS) — Even with debris littered all over her home a day after a major explosion in Lebanon’s capital, one woman is still spreading joy to others.
A video clip of an elderly woman playing “Auld Lang Syne” on a piano in her home is being widely shared on social media.
The footage shows the woman calmly playing the classic song in a room completely damaged from the explosion with debris and broken glass shattered on the floor.
At least 137 people were killed and 5-thousand others wounded in Tuesday’s massive explosion that shook Beirut.
Officials fear the death count will rise as dozens remain missing.
Video courtesy Honda Melki.
