Woman plays piano as crews clean up in Beirut

The woman playing "Auld Lang Syne" in her home a day after it was damaged in the explosion

(FOX NEWS) — Even with debris littered all over her home a day after a major explosion in Lebanon’s capital, one woman is still spreading joy to others.

A video clip of an elderly woman playing “Auld Lang Syne” on a piano in her home is being widely shared on social media.

The footage shows the woman calmly playing the classic song in a room completely damaged from the explosion with debris and broken glass shattered on the floor.

At least 137 people were killed and 5-thousand others wounded in Tuesday’s massive explosion that shook Beirut.

Officials fear the death count will rise as dozens remain missing.

Video courtesy Honda Melki.

More from MyHighPlains.com: