Where can I find more information about those injured in the metro overpass collapse in Mexico?

Mexico City’s subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars, and causing at least 50 injuries and several dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY, (KVEO)—An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, according to the Associated Press.

The overpass was about 5 meters (16 feet) above the road in the borough of Tlahuac, but the train ran above a concrete median strip, which apparently lessened the casualties among motorists on the road below.

Mexico City’s subway cars lay at an angle after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars, and causing at least 50 injuries and several dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The collapse occurred on the newest of the Mexico City subway’s lines, Line 12, which stretches far into the city’s south side. Like many of the city’s dozen subway lines, it runs underground through more central areas of the city of 9 million but then runs on elevated concrete structures on the city’s outskirts.

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

The Head of Government of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter, those injured were transported to the main hospital in the area, in Tlahuac and Iztapalapa.

En las próximas horas la @SGIRPC_CDMX dará información más actualizada de traslados hospitalarios. Hasta el momento nos informa hay 23 lamentables decesos. Se inicia una revisión estructural de toda la línea 12 y un peritaje e investigación profunda de las causas — Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) May 4, 2021

Sheinbaum also added the Secretary for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC will give more updated information regarding hospital transfers.

In Spanish, the tweet reads: “In the next few hours the @SGIRPC_CDMX will give the most up-to-date information on hospital transfers. So far he informs us there are 23 regrettable deaths. A structural review of the entire line 12 and an expert report and in-depth investigation of the causes begins.”

Rescue personnel retrieve bodies from the scene of an accident where subway cars fell after a section of Line 12 of the subway collapsed in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The section passing over a road in southern Mexico City collapsed Monday night, dropping a subway train, trapping cars, and causing at least 50 injuries and several dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

To obtain more information on victims and injured parties, you can call the Locatel number 55 5658 1111.

You can also follow the Secretary for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC on Twitter here.