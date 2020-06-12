The world is facing worst food crisis for at least 50 years, U.N. Warns

The United Nations says the world stands on the brink of a food crisis worse than any seen for at least 50 years.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world is facing an “Impending global food emergency.”

The UN estimates that 50 million people are currently at risk into falling into severe poverty which will directly impact nutrition.

In addition – 820 million children across the globe are currently facing some sort of hunger and one in five children have stunted growth.

Guterres added that the coronavirus pandemic has made the situation worse while adding that the global community should do more to implement social protections for poor people.

