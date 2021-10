AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced OF Alek Thomas and RHP Ryne Nelson as the organization’s Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles said, in a press release that, Thomas, 21, is the D-backs No.3 prospect by both Baseball America (25th overall) and MLB.com (40th overall). Currently, he has combined to hit .313 (136-for-435) with 29 doubles, 12 triples, 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and 13 stolen bases in 106 games with Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno, including a .369 average/1.091 OPS in 34 games with the Aces.