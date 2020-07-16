The moon is younger than first thought

(CNN) — New research suggests the moon is younger than we thought.
Scientists generally agree that the moon was formed from debris when an ancient planet collided with Earth billions of years ago.
However, there has been disagreement about when the event happened.
Previous estimations put the moon’s age at 4.51-billion years
But a report published recently in the scientific journal Science Advances suggests the moon was formed 4.425-billion years ago.
That would make it 85 million years younger than previously thought.
Scientists at the German Aerospace Center and researchers at the University of Münster used a new model to come up with the finding.
