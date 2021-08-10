The Latest: US sending Mexico 8.5 million more vaccine doses

A health worker receives a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

MEXICO CITY — The United States will send Mexico 8.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant drives the country’s third wave of infections, Mexican officials said Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the U.S. government will send AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, though the latter hasn’t yet been approved by Mexican regulators.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris informed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the new shipments during a call Monday, Ebrard said.

As Mexico’s third wave started, hospitalizations and deaths lagged significantly. But hospitalizations are starting to rise in parts of the country as infections expand rapidly and the health system grows more stressed.

Mexico has received 91.2 million doses of five different vaccines, about 73 million of which have been applied. Some 51 million people have received at least one dose and 27 million have been fully vaccinated.

GENEVA — A top official at the World Health Organization described the huge gap between access to COVID-19 vaccines in rich and poor countries as “the moral catastrophe of our time” and said it was up to about 20 political leaders, pharmaceutical CEOs and influential policymakers to change course.

To date, more than 4 billion coronavirus shots have been administered globally, but only about 1% of those have been in Africa.

“If we had tried to withhold vaccines from parts of the world, could we have made it any worse than it is today?” asked Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO’s director-general, during a social media session on Tuesday. Those responsible include the leaders of countries contracting COVID-19 vaccines and the companies producing the doses, Aylward said, without naming them.

“We need these 20 people to lead the world’s effort to change this disgraceful effort,” he said, citing the WHO target of vaccinating at least 10% of every country’s population, a goal that is likely to be missed.

Aylward said WHO would be launching an appeal on Wednesday aimed at raising nearly $8 billion to help poor countries survive the surging delta variant.

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s health minister announced Tuesday that the coalition government has agreed to stimulate its national vaccination campaign by offering people food vouchers in exchange for rolling up their sleeves to get jabbed against COVID-19.

“We agreed on a measure that was proposed, namely meal vouchers for those who are vaccinated,” health minister Ioana Mihaila said after a government meeting Tuesday.

The minister said that the food vouchers will likely be worth around 20 euros ($23 dollars) per full vaccination. The announcement comes as Romania, a country of more than 19 million, has fully vaccinated only 25% of its population, one of the slowest vaccination campaigns in Europe.

Vaccine uptake in the Eastern European country has dropped off dramatically from a mid-May high of around 120,000 doses administered per day to around just less than 15,000 per day in recent weeks. The health ministry announced Tuesday that only 70% of doctors in public hospitals have so far been vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, Romania has recorded more than a million coronavirus infections and 34,323 people have died.

BALTIMORE — The public school district in Maryland’s Baltimore County will now require masks to be worn by all students, staff and visitors, officials announced Tuesday.

“As we prepare to welcome students and staff back to school for in-person learning, universal masking is an important step to help maintain our community’s health and safety,” Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said in a statement.

The mask requirements begin Tuesday.

The local COVID-19 case rate has risen from about 17 cases per 100,000 residents to about 61 cases per 100,000 residents over the last three weeks, according to county figures.

School districts in neighboring Maryland counties have also issued requirements mandating masks in schools. Baltimore County is a collection of suburban communities that ring the city of Baltimore, which has recently reinstated indoor masking for all.

DENVER — Several of Denver’s trendiest restaurants are joining other dining establishments and bars in requiring employees and customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

KUSA-TV reports that the latest include the Bonanno Concepts group of eateries, which will impose the requirement on Sept. 30. The group operates Mizuna, Luca, Osteria Marco and other establishments.

Chef and proprietor Frank Bonanno noted that masks were required and customers had to sign health declarations when his restaurants reopened last year after a temporary closure.

“For our restaurants that are mostly reservations, you sign a health declaration and if you want to lie to us and come in, yeah, you could be that person. We’re not going to fight you, we’re not going to be the police on this,” he said. “It just seems like it’s the right thing to do.”

The Triangle Denver bar, Bar Max and To the Wind Bistro are implementing or have implemented similar policies, asking patrons to present vaccination cards.

With delta variant cases surging and hospitalizations rising, Denver is mandating that all city employees and private sector workers in high-risk settings — including hospitals, schools and universities — be fully vaccinated Sept. 30.

DOVER, Del. — Democratic Gov. John Carney is imposing a mask mandate for all public and private school students and staff in Delaware effective next Monday.

The indoor mask mandate announced Tuesday applies to everyone kindergarten age or older, regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate also extends to child care homes and centers for everyone kindergarten age and older. Child care centers and homes are strongly encouraged to require masks for children as young as 2 years old.

Carney’s office said the mask requirement will be formalized later this week and is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Carney also said state employees and visitors to Delaware government facilities must wear masks indoors starting Monday. Additional vaccination and testing requirements for state employees and others are expected to be announced in the coming days.

While the mask mandates apply regardless of vaccination status, Carney said “vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic.”

LONDON — Health officials in Britain say more than three-quarters of adults in the U.K. have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine, a milestone that Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a “huge national achievement.”

Latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care on Tuesday showed that 39.7 million people have now been double-jabbed. More than 47 million, or 89% of the adult population, have received a first dose.

The U.K. has seen its average number of daily confirmed cases fall in recent weeks. A further 25,161 cases were reported on Monday. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Tuesday that the vaccine rollout has created a “wall of defense” that’s “massively reduced” hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Javid also said that officials are preparing to offer coronavirus booster jabs from early September to the most vulnerable groups. He said the plan is for the seasonal flu jab to be offered at the same time as COVID-19 booster jabs to those over 50.

MONTREAL — U.S. drug maker Moderna has signed an agreement with the Canadian government to build an mRNA production plant in Canada.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel signed a memorandum of understanding with federal Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in Montreal on Tuesday.

Moderna was founded 11 years ago to research and produce messenger RNA, or mRNA, vaccines and therapeutics, and its COVID-19 vaccine is its first product ever authorized for widespread use.

Canada was entirely reliant on imported vaccines to slow COVID-19 but is now one of the most fully vaccinated populations in the world. Champagne says every country in the world wants a COVID-19 vaccine made in their country.

Bancel says they will open the first Moderna plant outside of the U.S. in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call a federal election soon.

PARIS — Local authorities in the French Caribbean island of Martinique have asked tourists to leave as the territory is tightening its lockdown amid a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases.

The prefecture of Martinique announced on Tuesday that non-essential shops would close down, as well as hotels and holiday rentals.

Beaches will also be closed, except for individual sporting activities. People are requested to stay within 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) from their homes, except if they need to buy essential goods or go to a medical appointment.

Martinique now registers over 1,200 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as the highly contagious delta variant is gaining ground on the island.

Neighboring Guadeloupe island has also been placed under a lockdown, yet with less restrictions than in Martinique.

Only 21% of the population have received a first dose of vaccine in both Caribbean islands — to compare with over 66% in France as a whole.

France has called on volunteer doctors and nurses to travel to the overseas territories to help taking care of patients in almost saturated hospitals.

CHICAGO — Lurie Children’s Hospital will require its 7,500 workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, making it the latest Chicago-area hospital to mandate the shots as the highly contagious delta variant spreads nationwide.

The hospital’s requirement will apply to employees, students, contractors, many vendors and volunteers, who will be expected to be vaccinated by Oct. 18. Lurie may make exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

The requirement comes as the delta variant spreads and case numbers continue to grow in Illinois. The number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 across the U.S. has been growing in recent weeks.

With the mandate, Lurie joins a growing list of hospitals and businesses requiring vaccines for workers. Advocate Aurora Health, which has 10 hospitals in Illinois, announced last week that it was mandating vaccines for its 75,000 workers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Many care providers and organizations across the nation have implemented such requirements based on conclusive evidence that vaccines are safe, effective and critical to saving lives and ending the pandemic.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s chief public health officer says the situation at hospitals around the state, which are overrun with COVID-19 patients, is grim with non-emergency surgical procedures on hold and facilities struggling to operate with depleted staffing levels.

“God forbid if we don’t peak within a week or two. It’s just simply going to be a catastrophic situation for hospitals. There’s just no way to remotely sustain that,” Dr. Joe Kanter told Louisiana’s higher education officials Tuesday.

Kanter said: “The numbers really are just shocking. There’s more COVID being diagnosed on a day-by-day basis now than there ever has been.”

He said the delta variant of the coronavirus is difficult to model, so it’s hard to determine when Louisiana’s latest coronavirus surge will peak. But he warned that the models are worrisome, painting a “doomsday picture where we’re only a quarter of the way up to where we’re eventually going to go” and Louisiana faces another month or more of increasing COVID-19 caseloads. But Kanter said he’s “very hesitant” to believe that modeling.

The state has hit new record-breaking benchmarks of hospitalized COVID-19 patients each day for nearly a week.

“It’s a real dire situation, not so much for physical space. Hospitals will make physical space where they can. They will double up rooms where they have to,” Kanter said. “There’s just not enough qualified staff in the state right now to care for all these patients.”

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Some five thousand people rallied outside Lithuania’s parliament to protest COVID-19 health passes that Lithuanians will need shortly to enter cafes, shops, public transportation and other venues as the Baltic government ponders new restrictions.

The government in Vilnius plans to impose the restrictions mid-September that could also mean that those who get infected without vaccination may lose the right for free medical treatment.

Protesters threatened to disobey the new regulations. Some wore brown costumes with yellow stars reminding those worn by Jews in ghettos during the Nazi occupation. Jewish organizations in Lithuania have expressed dismay over the decorations.

Protesters also erected gallows near the Seimas assembly with the text “For Lithuania’s Traitors.”

“This is anti-constitutional. I have a right not to get these fishy jabs and live my life as I like,” Jonas Grabnys, an unemployed teacher said.

The rally is the latest in a series of protests in several European countries that have implemented virus passes, each with different rules.

Lithuania has seen its infection rate continue to rise for the third consecutive week, and 49% of the population have received at least one jab, according to official statistics.