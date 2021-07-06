The Dalai Lama celebrates his 86th birthday

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is celebrating turning 86 by thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation for India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959.
The Dalai Lama said in a video message Tuesday: “I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust.”
The Dalai Lama made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.
Usually, the spiritual leader’s birthday is a fairly elaborate affair in the town, but this year, due to the pandemic, the celebrations were muted.
