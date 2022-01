AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Beginning the new year with an uptick in cost, gas prices around the Amarillo area rose 5.1 cents in the last week to reach an average of $2.72/gallon. According to the GasBuddy daily price survey, those costs are 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 83.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo priced gas at $2.59/gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $2.99/gallon, a difference of 40 cents. In the state of Texas, the lowest price Monday was reported at $2.43/gallon, while the highest was $3.69/gallon, a difference of $1.26.