Study: Life could exist across galaxy

Researchers believe there could be dozens of active civilizations in our galaxy light-years away.

(CNN) — “Are we alone in the universe?”

Researchers behind a new study do not think so.

The peer-reviewed astrophysical journal published a study from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom Monday.

The scientists looked at our own galaxy, the milky way.

They started with the assumption that intelligent life takes about five-billion years to form on other planets.

They say that’s similar to how it is on earth.

With that assumption, the researchers calculated that there could be more than 30-active intelligent civilizations just in the milky way.

These civilizations are not just a simple space flight away.

Researchers think it would take some 17,000 light-years to get to them.

To put it into perspective, one light-year is six trillion miles.

