Study finds 3 billion animals were killed or displaced in Australian bush fires

Nearly 3 billion koalas, kangaroos, and other native Australian animals were killed or displaced in Australian bushfires las year

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — The devastating brush fires in Australia taking a tremendous toll on wildlife.

A new report today says the brush fires in 2019 and 2020 have killed or displaced nearly three billion animals; that’s three times more than what was estimated.

The massive fires destroyed huge swathes of koala habitat where dramatic video showed a koala bear trying to escape the flames and then finally being rescued.

The report commissioned by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) says about 143 million mammals, nearly two and a half billion reptiles, and 180 million birds were impacted by the country’s worst bushfires in decades.

