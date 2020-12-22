Rio de Janeiro police arrest outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Rio de Janeiro’s Mayor Marcelo Crivella during the inauguration of the new civic-military school General Abreu in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rio de Janeiro state’s police have arrested outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella in connection with an alleged kickbacks scheme, according to reports Tuesday Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo, FILE)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state police arrested outgoing Mayor Marcelo Crivella on Tuesday in connection with an alleged kickbacks scheme, yet another show of political turmoil in Brazil’s postcard city.

The evangelical bishop turned politician is scheduled to leave office on Jan. 1 after losing a reelection bid in a landslide to his predecessor, Eduardo Paes. The defeat came in spite of backing from President Jair Bolsonaro, who draws wide support from evangelical congregations.

Crivella, 63, was an unlikely leader for the famously libertine city, but in 2016 he surfed a wave of conservative support prompted by a massive corruption investigation to election victory. In office, he has made headlines for breaking with tradition and distancing himself from the widely popular Carnival revelry.

Investigations earlier this year showed Crivella maintained close links to Rafael Alves, a businessman who was also arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators alleged that Alves decided which companies would win contracts, and promised to award them in exchange for payments. Alves never held an official position, but his brother was the head of the city’s tourism office and he held frequent meetings with Crivella.

Police officers arrived at Crivella’s home at 6 a.m., local TV footage showed. In September, they also visited the mayor’s home and office to collect documents related to the probe.

Crivella told reporters upon his arrival at the Rio police headquarters that his arrest is unfair. He also linked it to his willingness to fight corporate interests and lobbyists.

“I am the mayor who most fought corruption,” Crivella said as he walked into Rio police headquarters.

Jorge Felippe, the president of Rio’s city council, will assume office while Crivella is jailed. Deputy Mayor Fernando MacDowell died of a heart attack in 2018.

Mayor-elect Paes wrote on Twitter that he was in touch with Felippe and had asked him to mobilize municipal workers and ensure smooth transition. He called on health workers in the city’s network to continue aiding the population through the pandemic.

After the pandemic’s peak, Crivella introduced a step-by-step strategy to reopen the economy. Health experts at the time welcomed the gradual approach, but expressed fears he was implementing it too soon.

Earlier this month, the city’s seven-day average of confirmed cases surged to its highest level since June. It has since ebbed, but the city’s number of hospitalizations remains elevated, according to official data.

At one point during the pandemic, municipal employees were filmed loitering outside hospitals and derailing local media interviews with family members of COVID-19 patients.

Crivella repeatedly said during his reelection campaign that Paes, who was mayor when Rio hosted the 2016 Olympic Games, would be jailed if elected because of other investigations.

Crivella hasn’t faced any allegations over corruption in his administration’s pandemic response. However, Rio’s Gov. Wilson Witzel has been suspended from office since August when one of Brazil’s top courts linked him to irregularities in health spending to fight COVID-19.

Witzel is also battling impeachment proceedings that could give his job to another person under investigation, Deputy Gov. Cláudio Castro.

Corruption investigations in recent years have resulted in the jailing of five of Rio’s former governors. One of them remains behind bars.

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo. Associated Press writer David Biller contributed from Rio de Janeiro.