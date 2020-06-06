Report: French military kill Al-Qaeda chief in North Africa

France's military claims they have killed an Al-Qaeda leader in Mali, after seven years of searching for him.

(FOX NEWS) — France says it killed a key Al-Qaeda member the military has been hunting for seven years.

Al-Qaeda’s North Africa chief, Abdelmalek Droukdel, and members of his inner circle were reportedly killed in the north of Mali, Wednesday.

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly making the announcement on Twitter Friday.

It comes just six months after France and regional states combined military forces to protect the border regions between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from the Islamic state.

Droukdel is said to be the mastermind behind numerous deadly attacks.

More from MyHighPlains.com: