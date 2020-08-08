NASA to reexamine nicknames for cosmic objects

NASA is reexamining nicknames for cosmic objects dropping nicknames that are offensive or inappropriate

(CNN) — NASA is reexamining nick-names for distant objects in outer space such as planets, galaxies, and nebulae.

The scientific community sometimes refers to those cosmic objects using unofficial names.

NASA says the problem is that some of the names are insensitive and even actively harmful.

For example, the nickname for planetary Nebula NGC 2392 was “Eskimo Nebula.”

NASA won’t use that nickname anymore.

They’re also doing away with the term “Siamese Twins Galaxy” used to refer to a pair of spiral galaxies in the Virgo cluster.

NASA will apply the same standard to any nicknames that run afoul of what it says is its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Simply put, if a nickname is inappropriate, nasa will use only the official name.

