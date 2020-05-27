Mount Everest might be taller or shorter than we think

With Mount Everest closed to hikers, a survey team is using this opportunity to remeasure the world's tallest peak

(FOX NEWS) — What’s the exact height of Mount Everest?

We’ll soon find out.

Chinese surveyors are taking advantage of Mount Everest being closed to climbers, by remeasuring the mountain to find out exactly how tall the world’s tallest peak is.

The team is the first group to scale the mountain this year, after both China and Nepal canceled the climbing season, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

53 people from China’s Ministry of National Resources are making the journey hoping to find the exact height of the peak while also collecting data on snow depth, weather and wind speed.

According to Chinese surveyors, Mount Everest measured 29,029 feet in 2005.

