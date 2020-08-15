Mexico: Rescued boy whose search led to other minors

World

Mexican authorities confirm a boy abducted in a market back in June has been reunited with his mother.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Authorities in Mexico confirmed Friday that a boy who was abducted in a market back in June has been rescued.

The Chiapas prosecutor’s office says Dylan Gomez has been reunited with his mother.

The search for the boy led authorities to rescue other children who were victims of human trafficking in the region.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss