Mexico: Rescued boy whose search led to other minors

(CNN) — Authorities in Mexico confirmed Friday that a boy who was abducted in a market back in June has been rescued.
The Chiapas prosecutor’s office says Dylan Gomez has been reunited with his mother.
The search for the boy led authorities to rescue other children who were victims of human trafficking in the region.
