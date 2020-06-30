Koalas could be extinct by 2050

A year-long investigation concludes koalas will likely be extinct by 2050 without significant intervention

(FOX NEWS) — New research shows koalas are going extinct.

Officials in Australia reveal the findings of a year-long study suggesting the animals could go extinct in new south wales, without significant intervention.

Even before the horrible bushfire season from 2019 to 2020, koalas were on pace towards extinction in the area because of drought and habitat destruction.

Now with the widespread and destructive fires, the animals are in even more danger.

Some parts of New South Wales saw roughly 81 percent of koala habitats destroyed in the fires.

