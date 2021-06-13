Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ousted, new government takes power

ISRAEL (KAMR/KCIT) — According to NBC News, Israeli PM Netanyahu has been ousted as new government survived a key parliament vote, overcoming the final hurdle on its path to unseating him and taking a hold on power.

After 12 consecutive years in power, and another three before that, the country’s longest serving prime minister will no longer be its leader.

An unlikely coalition that came together to oust Netanyahu survived a confidence vote in the Israeli parliament Sunday, passing 60-59, NBC News said, and overcoming the final hurdle on its path to unseating him and taking a fragile hold on power.

This is a developing story. KAMR will have more information as it becomes available.