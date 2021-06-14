If Queen Elizabeth wants to cut a cake with a sword, she sure CAN! – Plus, how she fakes it…

ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: Queen Elizabeth II (C) attempts to cut a cake with a sword, lent to her by The Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho, to celebrate of The Big Lunch initiative at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hosts leaders from the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada at the G7 Summit. This year the UK has invited India, South Africa, and South Korea to attend the Leaders’ Summit as guest countries as well as the EU. (Photo by Oli Scarff – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth proved once again why she is an “O-G” at the G7 in Cornwall.

To start with, she celebrated her 95th birthday by cutting her cake . . . wielding a SWORD as Camilla Parker Bowles walked with her to the table.

Her Majesty wielding a sharp sword, and an even sharper tongue 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PulzMpj86Y — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) June 11, 2021

Someone told her a knife was also on the table and here’s what she had to say about that.

Later on her birthday, the Queen met with world leaders including President Biden… when she got sassy again during a photo op.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”