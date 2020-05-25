Giant fiery doughnut-shaped galaxy discovered

(CNN) — A team of scientists has discovered a giant fiery doughnut-shaped galaxy that could help us understand more about how galactic structures form and evolve.

It’s a very rare kind of galaxy but has a mass similar to our own Milky Way.

That’s according to a press release from The Arc Center of Excellence for All-Sky Astrophysics in Three Dimensions.’

Astronomers from the institution were able to get an image of the galaxy and can now show what it looked like 11 billion years ago.

11 billion light-years is how far it is from our solar system.

The hole at the center may not look like much but it has a diameter two billion times longer than the distance between Earth and the Sun.

The galaxy has been named R-55-19.

