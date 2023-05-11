BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured in an explosion Thursday at a residential building in the western town of Ratingen, German police said.

A spokesperson for police in nearby Mettmann said that officers are among those injured, but was unable to immediately provide further details.

The spokesperson, Julia Lappert, told The Associated Press that a large police presence was at the scene of the incident, in a multi-occupancy residential building, she said.

Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf.