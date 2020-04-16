German officials considering canceling Oktoberfest due to coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Oktoberfest in Germany may be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
German officials will make their decision in the next few weeks on the fate of this year’s Oktoberfest, which is scheduled to kick off in late September.
Known as the world’s largest beer festival – Oktoberfest attracts more than six million visitors to Munich every year.
Due to COVID-19 – all large scale events and festivals in Germany are banned until August 31st.
