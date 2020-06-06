Elephant dies after ingesting firecracker filled pineapple

Indian police on Friday arrested a man accused of causing the death of a pregnant elephant that died after biting a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers that exploded in its mouth a pregnant elephant dies in India after eating a pineapple stuffed with explosives.

(FOX NEWS) — The 15-year old elephant died near the Silent Valley National Park in Kerala’s Palakkad district after suffering from fatal injuries caused by the explosive-laden fruit.

The death sparking outrage from animal rights activists demanding accountability for those responsible.

Indian police arrested a man accused of using a “Bait bomb” to prevent animals from damaging the land.

Local farmers in India’s south often use firecrackers to protect their crops from wild animals as a shrinking habitat has led to a rise in the number of hungry, wild elephants entering villages in the past 15 years.

Details of the suspect are not immediately known.

