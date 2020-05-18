Celebrate International Museum Day with virtual visits to some popular museums

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is International Museum Day, and what better way to celebrate than by “visiting” a museum? These museums offer virtual tours you can take on your couch. Experience the worlds best museums all from the comfort of your own home.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

That’s right. First on our list is a local museum. PPHM started doing virtual tours in 2015 and has partnered with other museums around the state to bring educational videos to everyone during this hard time.



You can find PPHM’s videos on their website at panhandleplains.org , or through their Facebook page



Many local museums have closed due to COVID-19, and though they might not offer virtual tours, don’t forget to check out their Facebook pages for updates and pictures.

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The Louvre

You don’t have to fly to Paris to check out some of the most famous pieces in the world’s largest art museum. The Louvre has free online tours of three famous exhibits. You can find their videos on their website at Louvre.fr.

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

You can move at your own pace through the 360-degree room-by-room tour of every exhibit in the Smithsonian. Visit their website to get started.



Getty Museum

The premier gallery in Los Angeles features works of art dating from the eighth through the twenty-first century. They have eight different exhibits you can tour online. You can view these exhibits by going to their website at artsandculture.google.com.

British Museum, London

On this virtual tour you will be able to see The Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies, among many other things. Visit their website to get started.

NASA

Both Virginia’s Langley Research Center and Ohio’s Glenn Research Center offer free online tours. In addition, The Space Center Houston App, is offering “augmented reality experiences”.

National Women’s History Museum

The National Women’s History Museum offers both online exhibits and oral histories to ensure you get as much Women’s History as you are wanting.

Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met offers 26 online exhibits, including The Costume Institute Conversation Lab, so even though The Met Gala was canceled this year you can still get your fix.

(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

National Museum of the United States Air Force

Take a look at Franklin D. Roosevelt’s presidential airplane, in addition to other military weapons and aircrafts in the Air Force’s official museum.

(Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Museum of Modern Art (MOMA)

Experience New York’s extensive collection of modern art from the comfort of your own home. Visit their website to get started.

