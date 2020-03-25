Cathedral dusts off relics of Saint Corona, patron of epidemics

(FOX NEWS) — A cathedral in Germany is dusting off some relics of the patron saint of pandemics.
Her name, fittingly, is Saint Corona.
Restoration experts at the cathedral are painstakingly cleaning the gold, bronze and ivory shrine.
The cathedral is stressing, Corona is the patron saint of epidemics, not this specific virus.
Corona is a Latin name that means “crown,” and the virus got its name because, under a microscope, it looks like a globe with little spikes like a crown.
Priests at the cathedral say they hope people can turn to saint corona for hope in these difficult times.
