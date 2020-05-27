Booze buying rises during COVID but sales down globally

People are buying lots of booze, but global alcohol sales are still tanking

(CNN) — People stuck in quarantine have been numbing the pain with alcohol driving sales up.

The marketing research firm Nielsen said last week that total alcohol sales from stores in the US grew 26.5-percent between mid-March and mid-May compared to the same time last year.

However, that’s not enough to offset the losses the industry is currently experiencing.

IWSR drinks market analysis, a global firm that tracks alcohol sales, says global sales will decline by 12-percent this year.

That’s because of closed restaurants and bars and canceled sporting events and festivals.

There’s also the loss of revenue from alcohol sales during flights, on cruises, and at duty-free shops.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: