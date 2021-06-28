Biden issues airstrikes on Iran-backed militia groups near Iraq-Syria border

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 18: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the nation’s COVID-19 response and the vaccination program in the State Dining Room of the White House on June 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65% of the adult American population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — President Joe Biden ordered airstrikes on facilities near the Iraq-Syria border against Iran-backed militia groups in response to attacks made against U.S. personnel.

On Sunday, the Department of Defense announced the action from Biden and stated the targets were chosen because they are used by militias engaging in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iran.

The targeted locations are operational and weapons storage facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups, including Kata’ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS).

Two of these facilities are in Syria and one is in Iraq, according to a release.

“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel,” said John Kirby, Pentagon Press Secretary in the release. “Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.”

Kirby states in the release that U.S. intervention was requested by the Government of Iraq as U.S. personnel continue to assist the Iraqi Security Forces “in their efforts to defeat ISIS.”

Pentagon officials state the U.S. acted in self-defense with this action.

“The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope,” said Kirby.