Bermuda allowing foreigners to “Work from home” there for a year

(FOX NEWS) — It could be time to ditch your sweats and pull on a pair of Bermuda shorts.
The island of Bermuda, the British territorial island in the Atlantic, offering a special deal if you like year-round warmth, and you can work offsite.
Bermuda pitching a “One-year residential certificate” for 263 dollars.
Bermuda’s Ministry of Labor saying visitors can reside on the island without seeking employment.
The offer is good for college students too.
The special deal being made to promote economic activity without displacing Bermudians in the workforce.
Bermuda also hoping to offset the global downturn in travel and also recover from Hurricane Humberto, which hit the island in September of last year.
