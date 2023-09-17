OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (KAMR/KCIT) — Bell Trexton Inc., a Trexton Inc. company, announced that it commemorates the successful delivery of four H-1 helicopters to the Czech Republic during NATO days in 2023.

According to officials, three AH-1Z Vipers and one UH-1Y Venom have been delivered to the Czech Republic as part of the 2019 deal to modernize the Czech Armed Forces with four AH-1Z Vipers and eight UH-1Y Venom.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this tremendous occasion with the Czech Republic modernizing their helicopter fleet,” said Mike Deslatte, Bell Senior Vice President and H-1 Program Director. “These new H-1 platforms put the Czech Republic on the leading edge of the fielded helicopter technology at a time when security matters more than ever.”

Officials stated that the AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom are Bell’s newest generation of dedicated attack and combat multirole helicopters. Bell said both aircraft were designed to have a minimal logistics footprint, enhancing operational speed and agility and providing militaries with more versatility during strategic operations.

Before the aircraft’s arrival, officials noted that a select group of Czech pilots, aircrew, and maintainers completed hands-on aircraft training with the U.S. Marines at HMLAT-303 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

Officials also detailed that Bell and Pinnacle Solutions (its subcontractor and an Akima company) will provide pilot, crew chief, maintenance training, and maintenance support for those efforts in the Czech Republic.

“Pinnacle Solutions and Akima are pleased to support the Czech Armed Forces and Bell Textron in delivering these new and vital aircraft capabilities to the Czech Republic,” said Tina Tucker, President of Pinnacle Solutions. “Our highly experienced professionals will provide the best quality training while ensuring that the aircraft are fully maintained to complete this important phase of the aircraft fielding.”

Officials said that Bell and Flight Safety International built and installed the AH-1Z dome simulator at the Czech Air Force base in Náměšt, which will bring more independence for training within the borders of the Czech Republic.

“This is the start of a new era with the Viper and Venom being a key asset for the defense and security of the Czech Republic,” Deslatte added.

Officials stated that Bell will continue production on the remaining helicopters at the Amarillo Assembly Center and coordinate with the Czech and U.S. Governments through the Defense Contract Management Agency to arrange and schedule deliveries of the remaining aircraft.

The Czech Air Force squadron is expected to be independently operating H-1s in late 2024 according to the release.