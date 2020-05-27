Ban on alcohol and cigarettes prompts bootlegging business and drops in crime in South Africa

(FOX NEWS) — Alcohol and cigarette bootleggers spring up as South Africa bans the products.

South Africans are counting down to the lift on the country’s coronavirusprompted alcohol ban.

Starting June 1st, businesses may sell alcohol for home usage on certain days but the cigarette ban remains.

While alcohol bootleggers have sprung up around the country legitimate sellers feel the pinch.

While companies suffer some residents actually see the brighter side of the alcohol ban.

While the country’s seen a relatively slow spread of COVID-19 cases.

It still has the most cases on the continent with over 24,000.

