A giant circle of pits are found near Stonehenge

(FOX NEWS) — A new discovery near Stonehenge.
Archaeologists discovering a massive series of neolithic-era pits very close to the famous site in southern England.
20 pits were found altogether and they formed most of a circle around the already-known neolithic site called Durrington Walls.
The new discovery seems to encircle the smaller, also circular Durrington Walls “Superhenge” site.
The structure is more than a mile wide and according to scientists, the location of it in relation to the other structures in the area indicates sophisticated practices from a more complex society than scientists originally thought.
