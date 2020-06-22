A giant circle of pits are found near Stonehenge

Archaeologists survey the site near Stonehenge where they find a series of giant pits

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — A new discovery near Stonehenge.

Archaeologists discovering a massive series of neolithic-era pits very close to the famous site in southern England.

20 pits were found altogether and they formed most of a circle around the already-known neolithic site called Durrington Walls.

The new discovery seems to encircle the smaller, also circular Durrington Walls “Superhenge” site.

The structure is more than a mile wide and according to scientists, the location of it in relation to the other structures in the area indicates sophisticated practices from a more complex society than scientists originally thought.

